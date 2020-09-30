1/1
Gay Varner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERWOOD - Gay L. Varner, 83, Sherwood, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Fountain Park Assisted Living, Bryan, Ohio.
Gay was born January 9, 1937, in Allen County, Indiana, the daughter of the late Lewis and Lois (McDonald) Guiff. She was a 1955 graduate of Hicksville High School. Gay married Herbert L. Varner on March 10, 1956, in Hicksville, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on July 19, 2018. She was a devoted wife and mother, always taking care of her family. Gay retired from Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers as a dietician. She was a member of Sherwood United Methodist Church, the church choir and the Sherwood FireBelles.
Surviving are her four children, Krista (Fred) Rice of Sherwood, Ohio, Jane (Mark) Galliers of Defiance, Ohio, Rodney (Shari) Varner of Edgewood, Iowa, and Kelly (Craig) Christian of Glasgow, Kentucky; nine grandchildren, Danny (Cheryl) Crites, Kevin (Tiffany) Crites, Brittney (Joe) Selonke, Brady Galliers, Grant Varner, Spencer Varner, Emilee Christian, Lydia Christian and Jacob Christian; seven great-grandchildren, Kalieb Crites, Kelsie Crites, Brennon Crites, Zoe Crites, Krandon Crites and Leetim Crites and Jack Selonke; one sister, Virginia Bercaw. Gay was preceded in death by a grandson, Zachary Cloyd; a sister, Bonnie Mathes; and a brother, Donald Guiff.
Visitation for Gay L. Varner will be held Friday, October 2, 2020, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 E. Elm St., Sherwood. Private family services will be held. Interment will take place in Sherwood Cemetery, Sherwood. The public is invited to attend at 3 p.m. Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required.
The family asks those remembering Gay to make memorial contributions to Elara Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved