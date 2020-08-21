Gayland C. "Butch" Moehrman, 80, Defiance, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at SKLD-Defiance.
Butch was born September 28, 1938, the son of the late Cecil and Geraldine (Cooley) Moehrman. He served in the United States Army from November 28, 1961, to November 27, 1963. Butch married Lois N. Carroll on August 20, 1971, in Fostoria, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on April 8, 2016. Butch worked at General Motors Central Foundry in the core room. After retirement, he worked for Big Lots in Defiance. Butch was kindhearted and would do anything for his family and friends. He enjoyed visiting with others and telling jokes. In his free time, Butch could be found working in the yard or tending to his flower gardens.
Surviving are his three children, Chuck Mann of Jasper, Texas, Mike (Sharon) Mann of Defiance, Ohio, and Byron (Lori) Mann of Westerville, Ohio; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Stephanie Moehrman of Fostoria, Ohio. Butch was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; and great-granddaughter, Nathasha Robertson.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will have a private graveside service at Sherwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 203 E. Elm Street, Sherwood.
The family asks those remembering Butch to make memorial contributions to a charity of donor's choice, preferably a veteran's organization. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com
