Grisier Funeral Home - Stryker
204 W Curtis
Stryker, OH 43557
(419) 682-2341
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Hope Community Church
15627 US-127
Bryan, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Community Church
15627 US-127
Bryan, OH
View Map
Gene Kroetz Obituary
STRYKER - Gene A. Kroetz, 68, Stryker, passed away Saturday morning, August 24, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his family.
In 1977 he started as a patrol officer for Swanton Police and later accepted a drug unit position. Gene had been the police chief in Stryker from 1980-91. He then served seven years on Stryker Village Council and then served as the mayor of Stryker for four years.
Gene was born in Toledo, Ohio, on February 9, 1951, the son of Joseph E. and Doris (Seger Stagner) Kroetz. On February 2, 1985, he married Teresa Hageman, and she survives. He held his master's degree of science in criminal justice. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was the founder of the Ohio Chapter of Brothers in Blue, where he also served as a trustee. He was a member of the F&AM (Masons), the Fraternal Order of Police, Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police, and the National Rifle Association. Gene was also an ordained minister.
Surviving beside his wife, Teresa, are three sons, Bryan (Jennifer Drawdy) Cannata of Augusta, Ga., Keith Kroetz of Stryker, and Kristian (Tristin) Kroetz of Archbold; and grandchildren, Killie, Starr, Olivia, Allie, Alexandra and Kingston. He also is survived by a sister, Dawn (Tim Yard) Stagner; several nieces and nephews; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and his brothers, Bob, Bill, Jack, Harry, Jimmy and Curt.
Visitation for Gene will be held from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at New Hope Community Church, 203 Old Farm Trail, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, also at the church with Pastor Nik Walborn and Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. Military rites will be accorded from members of the Stryker American Legion Post.
The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Great Lakes Hospice or the Brother Down Foundation. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 27, 2019
