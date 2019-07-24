|
|
PAYNE - Gene A. Schoenauer, 84, Payne, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Gene was born in Worstville on July 18, 1935, a son of the late Fred and Sarah Leona (Zartman) Schoenauer. He worked at the Payne Equity and Mercer Landmark for several years prior to and after his retirement from BF Goodrich of 30 years.
Gene will be sadly missed by his wife, Mildred "Mick" (Begley), whom he married on Oct. 20, 1956; daughters, Beverly (Michael) Craft and Beth (George) Scheiner; siblings, Donna (Robert) Foehl, Betty Gloor and Ron (Cathy); sister-in-law, Mary Jo; three grandchildren, Kelley (Josh) Wilson, Kylie (Mark) Folsom and Austin (Jessica) Scheiner; and eight great-grandchildren.
Gene also was preceded in death by his brother, Norm.
His funeral service is at 10:30 a.m., with viewing after 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 29, at St, Paul United Methodist Church, 312 S. Main St., Payne. Viewing is also Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, 05761 Ohio 500, Payne. He will be laid to rest at Wiltsie Cemetery, Payne.
Memorials are to the church. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 24, 2019