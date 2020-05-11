George's heart, well heart(s), both the original and new, were always too big for him. But that didn't matter. He always found a way to give generously, and he fought vigorously for that privilege even up to the last moment of his life.
George Stephen Cochran was born on Mother's Day, May 14, 1950, and he died on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. Despite his happenstance birth and death, he was not a man that believed in living his life through chance or coincidence. He was a dynamic, intellectual, pragmatic man who created a life by making decisions driven by love. Love for his family, love for his wife, love for his community, love for his patients, and of course, his love for THE Ohio State Buckeyes.
He was always a fighter for the things he loved. As a '74 graduate from THE Ohio State University College of Dentistry, he was able to obtain both his undergraduate degree and his Doctorate in Dentistry in seven years. He then moved back to his hometown, Napoleon, Ohio, to practice with his brother and eventually opened his own office, serving as a life-long dentist for 40+ years.
Most people who knew George only knew a small piece of him. To some, he was an avid blanket lover who enjoyed a two-slice bologna sandwich accompanied by a two-hour nap. To others, he was their childhood dentist who used way too many ornate family photos to decorate his office. He had a way of talking (a lot), that made you feel important because no one was ever a stranger to him. His door was always open, and he was always willing to find a way to help.
We are each fortunate enough to only have known a part of this man. He was kind and he was generous. He touched a lot of lives in the community. So if you decide it prudent to mourn this man, do so for you and loved ones - George, however, would prefer you focus your energy on celebrating his life and the times he spent with his beloved family and friends. He lived a life that proved that love does not make things easier, it just makes them worth fighting for. So, go fight for the things you love!
Married February 25, 2006, to Nicki Cochran.
Survived by his 12 grandchildren and 12 children, Natasha (Hector) Cruz, Nicole (Jim Roberts), Alix (Matt Arvan), Anthony (Melanie Myles), Ashley (Jason Rathburn), Nicholas, Aimee, Austin Nguyen, Micalia, Bo, Mia and Bentley; as well as two siblings: CP (Donna) and Phil (Barb); and brother-in-law, Dick Mengerink.
Reunited with his parents, Robert and Corinne Cochran; sister, Mary Lou Mengerink; nephews, Jeff Mengerink and Michael Cochran, and many other loved ones.
The family will be planning a public memorial service in loving memory of George in the following months. Details still to be determined.
To sustain George's love for further education, memorials are suggested to the Bentley Cochran Education Fund and can be sent to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, 1010 Westmoreland Ave., Napoleon, Ohio 43545. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
