Rodenberger Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
George Nicely Obituary
HAMLER - George W. Nicely, 78, Hamler, Ohio, passed away January 24, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born June 25, 1941, in Defiance, Ohio, to John and Lena (Kiessling) Nicely. George married Rosella (nee' Golden) Fifer on February 17, 1978, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Holgate.
George was the founder and owner of N&R&G Recycling in Napoleon and enjoyed growing his business over 30 years before he retired. He liked to go fishing or taking the pontoon boat out on Nettle Lake. George was known for his holiday cooking and family cookouts. Reminiscent of his childhood, he liked to watch the area farmers plant and harvest. Often his luck would hold true when he got his scratch-off lottery tickets. George's great accomplishment and joy was his family, he thoroughly enjoyed their family times together.
George is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Rosella; children, John (Beverly) Fifer Jr., Richard Fifer, Michael (Tonya) Fifer, Kellie (John Collins) Fifer, Neal (Amy) Fifer, Thomas (Natalie Dickendasher) Fifer, Maria (Chuck) Fay and Georgeana (Craig) Boston; 26 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; siblings, Ted (Phyllis) Nicely, Bob (Beverly) Nicely, Joan (Henry) Gerken, Otto (Donna) Nicely and Sally (Ferrel) Lee; and sister-in-law, Donna Nicely.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandchildren, Jonathan Fifer and Kristina Fifer; daughters-in-law, Jackie Fifer and Rachel Fifer; and siblings, David (Betty) Miler, Sam Nicely and Floyd Nicely.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. A Rosary service will be held at 7:30 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Augustine Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Defiance, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hamler Fire Department and EMS or the Henry County Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 24, 2020
