George A. Retcher, 76, Defiance, peacefully passed away on Sunday morning, April 19, 2020, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance.
He was born on April 29, 1943, the son of the late Elmer and Lorena (Hahn) Retcher. George is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carol (Hoop) Retcher.
George was a proud 1961 graduate of Ayersville High School. He worked at Dinner Bell Foods for 29 years and drove an afternoon Defiance City School bus route for 10 years. After working at Dinner Bell Foods, he worked at Building Maintenance Technology, Allied Moulded Products and ConAgra Foods before retiring from Northwest State Community College.
George will be sadly missed by the love of his life, Carol; his daughter, Laura (Bill) Howell of Defiance; his son, Kevin (Michelle) Retcher of Lorton, Va.; his five grandchildren, Christopher (Ravyn) and Ethan Howell, Jack, Spencer and Bridget Retcher; and two great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are three brothers, Melvin of Toledo, Jerry of Goldsboro, N.C., Michael of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews.
George loved spending time with his family and friends to enjoy a good meal, enjoy good conversation, and to play a competitive game of cards. And he loved baseball! He volunteered for many years as an assistant Little League coach for the Kiwanis team and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. George had this infectiously positive personality that could always bring out a smile in others. Even meeting strangers in day-to-day life and in travels, George enjoyed striking a conversation to hear other's stories and share stories about his family. He was never short on compliments, enjoyed giving and had the ability to see the positive in his surroundings.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his brother, Robert; and his four sisters, Linda, Judith, Sharon and Karen.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation will be private for immediate family only. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance, with Pastor Donald Leonard officiating.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the or . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 21, 2020