Gerald "Jerry" Caryer Jr.
NEY - Gerald W. "Jerry" Caryer Jr., 63, Ney, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, in his residence.
Jerry was born June 25, 1957, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of the late Gerald W. "Jack" and Mildred A. "Millie" (Brown) Caryer. He was a 1975 graduate of Fairview High School and Four County Career Center, where he studied welding. Jerry was a welder at Bil-Jax in Archbold for over 20 years. He was an avid car racer and began racing street stocks at Bryan Motor Speedway in 1975. Jerry became a track champion in 1977 before switching to late models. In 1985, he began racing sprint cars and captured his first dirt sprint car win in 1987. After 13 years, Jerry tried pavement sprint cars and has been racing them ever since. Jerry's notable wins include Indiana asphalt speedways of Fort Wayne, New Paris and Plymouth, Indiana. He won at New Paris three consecutive years. Jerry also won at the Hoosier Outlaw Sprint Series and Auto Value Super Sprints. Jerry could always be found at the racetracks, in his garage or at Marty's Bar, where he enjoyed visiting with others.
Surviving are his daughter, Andrea Ames of West Unity; stepson, Scott Tressler of Marion, Ohio; three grandchildren, Korben Ames, Kyrah Ames and Kailyn Ames; two stepgrandchildren, Dylan Tressler and Alana Tressler; and brother, Jeff Caryer of Decatur, Texas. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and son, J.J. Caryer III.
Graveside funeral services for Gerald W. "Jerry" Caryer Jr. will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Ney Cemetery, with Rev. Peter Paige. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family asks those attending services for Jerry to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Services by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks those remembering Jerry to make memorial contributions to Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory Lynn Street Chapel
206 N Lynn St
Bryan, OH 43506
(419) 636-3139
