Gerald Zimmerman

Gerald E. Zimmerman, 81, Defiance, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born March 20, 1939, to Cisco and Sylvia Marie (Downing) Zimmerman-Mapes in Morenci, Michigan. Gerald graduated from high school in 1957, and the very next day he enlisted with the U.S. Army. He served three tours in Vietnam, and retired from the military in 1977.
In 1962, he married Sun Nyu "Judy" who passed away in 1975. In 1979, he married Carolyn (Heckler) Zimmerman, who survives in Defiance. Gerald was a member of Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church and a life member of DAV
and VFW in Defiance. Gerald worked as a manager for the employment office for the state of Ohio until his retirement in 1999. Gerald enjoyed doing minor home and auto repairs, and after his wife's retirement, they traveled coast to coast in their motor home to visit their children and grandchildren. His greatest love was his family.
Gerald is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; sons, Steve Zimmerman (Theresa Beard) of Perrysburg, Ohio, and Ken (Charity) Zimmerman of Lexington, South Carolina; and his daughter, Lisa Hird of Fullerton, California. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Matthew (Kaiti) Zimmerman, Kenny Zimmerman, Ethan Beard, Kaylee Zimmerman, Sarah Zimmerman and Cameron Hird, two great-grandchildren, Josophine Zimmerman and Elijah Zimmerman; his brother, John Zimmerman; and half brother, Bill Mapes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Sun Nyu "Judy" Zimmerman; and brother, Tom Zimmerman.
Visitation will be held from 2-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home. A committal service will be held at Riverside Cemetery at 10 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, with graveside military rites accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
