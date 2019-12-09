|
NAPOLEON - Geraldine "Geri" M. Haase, 99, Napoleon, Ohio, died peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Alpine Village, Napoleon, Ohio, surrounded by her family.
She was born March 26, 1920, in Holgate, Ohio, to the late Albert and Rosina M. (Zachrich) Groll. On June 23, 1937, she married Lawrence R. Haase in Lima, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on June 27, 2000.
Geri was the secretary and bookkeeper for L.R. Haase Oil Co., operated by her husband for many years. She also had worked as a receptionist for the Napoleon Chamber of Commerce. She was a faithful and active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir for 50 years, and served as former president to the Mission Society/LWML. She volunteered for the United Way, Red Cross and other various charities. She was a member of the Henry County Republican Women and worked as a poll worker for over 40 years.
She is survived by a son, Kenneth (Lois) Haase of Napoleon; daughters, Patricia (David) Shoemaker of Sonora, Calif., Karen (John) Haase-Herrick of Edmonds, Wash., and Peggy Haase of Tracy, Calif.; grandchildren, Micki (Mike) Shepard, Kim (Jeff) Moeller, Sheri McCarley, Jeff (Alicia) Haase, Cyndi (Ted) Shroyer, Rachel (Matt) Stanek, Gretchen Beddingfield, Heidi (Mike) Kleinhans; and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Marissa, Zachary, Rachel, Natalie, Aubrey, Averie, Phil and Sofia.
She also was preceded in death by sisters, Alameda Eitzman, Vera Bern, Martha Hoff and Ruth Weiss; and a brother, Arnold Groll.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Alpine Village or Grace Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 10, 2019