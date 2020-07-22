ANTWERP - Gilberto Rosalez, 71, died Monday, July 20, 2020, in his Antwerp home surrounded by family.
His Legacyâ€¦ Gilberto was born November 23, 1948, to Prudencio and Anjeleta (Olvera) Rosalez in Lockney, Texas. He graduated from Paulding High School. He was drafted to Vietnam with the United States Army. Gilbert was a millwright at General Motors for 38 years. On August 15, 1994, he married Nancy Jo Beahrs. He was a member of the Jehovah's Witness.
His Familyâ€¦ Surviving are his wife, Nancy; children, Cliffton (Morgan) Rosalez, Jason (Kirsten) Rosalez and Katrina Cook; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Jacinto, Fidela, Mona, Sylvia, Junior, Annette, Ruben and Clara.
His Farewell Servicesâ€¦ There will be a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Zachrich Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Holgate. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com
to leave online condolences.