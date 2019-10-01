Home

Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Glada T. Goodman, 94, Defiance, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at GlennPark of Defiance.
She was born July 14, 1925, to the late Ora and Nena (Scaggs) Thompson in Christiansburg, Virginia. In 1946, she married Earl F. Goodman, who preceded her in death on March 19, 1993.
Glada was a faithful member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, and was active in the Wesley Circle. From 1941-47, she worked for Scott Burr Stores Corp., from 1950-58 at the Fabricast Division at General Motors, and was a real estate agent for Groll Realty for several years. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and cooking. Glada loved spending time with her family.
Glada is survived by her two daughters, Elmalene (Bill) Jeffery and Theresa (Tom) Stafford, all of Defiance; granddaughter, Carissa Jeffery (Austin Poelvoorde) of Dublin, Ohio; grandson, Scott (Amy) Stafford of Toledo, Ohio; and great-granddaughter, Emersyn Poelvoorde. She also leaves behind four sisters, Mary Frances Teany of Christiansburg, Va., Phyllis Gallaher of Christiansburg, Va., Nancy Westmoreland of Galax, Va., and Judy Sharpe of Summerville, S.C.; and a brother, Robert Thompson of Radford, Va.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Goodman; sisters, Elmalene Duncan and Doris Crane; and brother, Ronol Thompson.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 4, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor John Schlicher officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the church or a . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 2, 2019
