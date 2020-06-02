ARCHBOLD - Glen William Nafziger was born August 20, 1927, to William H. Nafziger and Ruth (Frey). He was the youngest and last living of eight children. He married Doris Ellen Holaway, June 4, 1955, and considered it his greatest accomplishment, along with his six children. Glen died peacefully at 92, May 27, 2020, after a very brief illness. He lived his whole life in the Archbold, Ohio, area.
Glen was a gifted storyteller and enjoyed sharing detailed and vivid tales about all aspects of his life. Glen's faith and beliefs were the most important thing in his life and influenced how he lived. He was a charter member of Zion Mennonite Church in Archbold, Ohio, and served in a variety of ways including chorister, treasurer, Sunday school teacher and long time choir member.
Glen did not graduate from college yet worked hard and progressed in the banking industry over the course of 40 years. He retired from the Farmers & Merchants Bank as a vice president, learning about computers and leading the effort to implement their technology systems. Outside of his occupation, he was a part-time farmer of various crops and livestock. He also volunteered his time and contributed to many causes and organizations, including Reach Up ministry at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, Sauder Village, working with his son at Brush Creek Pottery, Care & Share Gift & Thrift MCC thrift shop, hosting students for the International Volunteer Exchange Program (IVEP) and more. In addition to these involvements, Glen was passionate about music and theater, his personal physical fitness and the outdoors.
Surviving are his six children, Gregory Nafziger (Michele), Mark Nafziger (Joyce), Maribeth Nyce (Philip), Sue Paden (Brad), Laura Hoag (Jonathan) and Matthew Nafziger (Diane), 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Doris, in 2012; and his grandson, Joseph Roman, in 2018.
Glen chose to donate his body to UTMC so his death could benefit others. Rather than flowers, please send donations in Glen's memory to Mennonite Central Committee, CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center or Sunshine Inc. A family service will be held Sunday, May 31, and posted to glennafziger.wordpress.com. After this time, please visit the website to view the service and share your stories, memories and photos with the family.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.