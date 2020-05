Or Copy this URL to Share

WAUSEON - Glen Lee Tappan, 57, Wauseon, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Lakes of Monclova in Maumee. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.







