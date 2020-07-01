1/1
Glenn "Butch" Bauer
HICKSVILLE - Glenn E. "Butch" Bauer, 83, Hicksville, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in his home.
Butch was born October 3, 1936, in Hicksville, son of the late Roy and Bernice (McFeters) Bauer. After graduating from Hicksville High School in 1954, Butch proudly served our country in the United States Army. On December 28, 1990, Butch was united in marriage to Mary Sharkey, and she survives. Butch worked as a millwright at General Motors Powertrain in Defiance, Ohio, for over 36 years, retiring in 1991. Butch was a member of the Hicksville Eagles. He served as the president of the board for Employee Owned Credit Union. He also was a member of the zoning board for Hicksville Township. Butch enjoyed NASCAR, woodworking and mowing.
Butch is survived by his wife, Mary; one son, Ron (Robin) Bauer of Hicksville; one daughter, Cathy (J.J.) Gloor of Cecil, Ohio; stepdaughter, Lori Ann (Larry) Avila of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren, Eric Cummins, Christopher (Jasmine) Cummins, Lauren Cummins, Michaela and Ashtyn Bauer; stepgrandchildren, Mychal and Monica Smith; and great-granddaughter, Paisleigh Cummins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Arden, Claron and Robert Bauer; and two sisters, Katherine and Vada.
A private family service will be held for Butch at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville Chapel.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the Alzheimer's Association: Northwest Ohio Chapter, 1800 North Blanchard Street #128, Findlay, Ohio 45840.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
