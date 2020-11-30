Gloria Deanne Nusbaum, 94, Defiance, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at GlennPark of Defiance Senior Living Community, Defiance.
Gloria was born February 13, 1926, in Defiance County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence M. and Lois (Kittredge) Kretzer. She graduated from Sherwood High School and continued her education at Bowling Green State University and Indiana University. Gloria taught at Central Local Schools for 30 years. She was associated with the Archbold Methodist Church. She was a member of Eastern Star, enjoyed playing bridge, watching the Detroit Tigers baseball team and traveled the world touring all the world continents except Antarctica.
Surviving are her nieces, Donna (Charles) Karacson of Hicksville, Barbara (Tom) Vance of Ney, and Elizabeth Scheirer of Fort Wayne, Ind.; nephews, Robert (Judy) Hasch of Sherwood, Lynn (Kathy) Bergman of Sherwood, Dan (Dawn) Hasch of Hicksville, Jerry (Julie) Bergman of Hamilton, Ind., and Marvin (Darlene) Bergman of Iowa; and sister, Charlotte Bergman of Ney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, James H. Miller and Charles M. Nusbaum; and daughter, Nancy Miller.
Private visitation and funeral services will be held. Interment will take place in Lost Creek Cemetery, Farmer. Services are in the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville.
The family asks those remembering Gloria to make memorial contributions to CHP Inpatient Hospice Center, 06817 Ohio 66, Defiance, Ohio 43512. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com
