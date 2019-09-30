|
Grace O. Buckmaster, 93, Defiance, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
She was born October 12, 1925, to Ora and Ella (Byrd) Dunlap in Middle Point, Ohio. On April 25, 1944, she married Paul E. Buckmaster, and he preceded her in death on June 17, 1982. Grace worked as a slicer at Brown's Bakery and a waitress and grill cook at Barnes Restaurant for several years. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Defiance, where she was a former Sunday school teacher. Grace enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading the newspaper, vegetable gardening, canning, and craft shows.
Grace is survived by her daughters, Joyce Gallant of Fort Wayne, Marnie (Tim) Schwiebert of Defiance, and Carol (Mike) Bishop of Defiance; seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, and a sister, Margaret Wagner of Kalida.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter, Georgia A. Buckmaster; brothers, Ray Dunlap, Glenn Dunlap and Darwin Dunlap; sister, Violet Wagner; and grandson, Jeffrey D. Gallant.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the funeral home, with Bill Perdue officiating. Burial will follow at Brunersburg Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the or Fort Defiance Humane Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 1, 2019