Heitmeyer Funeral Home
207 W Rice St
Continental, OH 45831
(419) 596-3803
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heitmeyer Funeral Home
207 W Rice St
Continental, OH 45831
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Heitmeyer Funeral Home
207 W Rice St
Continental, OH 45831
1944 - 2019
Grace McLaughlin Obituary
CLOVERDALE - Grace L. McLaughlin, 74, Cloverdale, died at 7:58 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at her residence.
She was born September 4, 1944, in Cloverdale, to the late Howard and Rhea (Zickafoose) Martin. On November 18, 1964, she married Kenneth McLaughlin, who preceded her in death on November 6, 1983.
She is survived by six children, Dianna (David) Hamm of Wickliffe, Michael (Melissa) McLaughlin Continental, Mark (Tammy) McLaughlin of Dupont and Patrick McLaughlin, Chuck McLaughlin and Christopher McLaughlin, all of Cloverdale; a daughter-in-law, Angie McLaughlin of Continental; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Juanita Wheeler of Leipsic; and a sister-in-law, Janet Martin.
She was preceded in death by a son, Todd McLaughlin; a sister, Evelyn Martin; and four brothers, Dennis Martin, Delbert Martin, William Martin and Marvin Martin.
Grace was a retired LPN. She loved her family greatly. She enjoyed helping whenever she was needed and spending time in her flower and vegetable gardens. She also loved to crochet.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with Deacon Joe Heeter officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 27, 2019
