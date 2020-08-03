Gregory L. Hahn Sr., 69, Defiance, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, with his family by his side.
He was born July 29, 1951, to Merl and Anna (Schartzer) Hahn in Defiance, Ohio. Greg was a 1969 graduate of Defiance High School. On June 13, 1981, he married Lisa (McLaughlin) Hahn, who resides in Defiance. Greg worked for over 30 years at Carter Lumber in Defiance. He was an active member of Defiance Moose Lodge 2094. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Greg will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 39 years, Lisa Hahn of Defiance; his father, Merl Hahn of Defiance, and his three children, Greg Hahn Jr. of Wauseon, Ohio, Abbey (Will) Colley of Paulding, Ohio, and Matthew Hahn (Courtney Fuller) of Defiance. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, Ashley Parisot, Katelyn Hahn, Tyler Atkinson, Gavin Hahn, Gabe Hahn, Mason Gutierrez, Wyatt Colley, Wyatt Smith, Tucker Hahn, Walker Smith and Mattie Hahn; his great-grandchildren, Leigha, Owen, Liam, Ensley, Bryson and Destiny; and his sister, Roseann Varner of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Hahn; and his brother, Bruce Hahn.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. By the order from the governor, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family only, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice
