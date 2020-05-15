Gregory William Reineke, 77, Defiance, passed away Friday morning, May 15, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Greg was born Dec. 30, 1942, in Defiance, Ohio. He was the first of four boys born to the late Karl and Mildred Reineke.
He attended Slocum Elementary School, graduated from Defiance High School, attended Defiance College and International Business College in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He began his working career at the family business, Karl's Drive-In, where he worked for 18 years and met his wife, Helen, who survives. He joined the Ohio Air National Guard 180th Tactical Fighter Group in 1962 and became a full-time air technician for the unit in 1963 and served until 1970.
Greg and Helen Faye Forren were married on September 17, 1966, in the chapel of the First Presbyterian Church in Defiance, Ohio, by Rev. John Meloy and Chaplin Donald Duncan of the 180th Tactical Fighter Group. Greg always said that Helen was the rock in his life and had the patience of a saint.
Greg then began working at Johns Manville's Carpenter Road plant as a quality control technician. Greg worked in various areas during his 32 years of service to Johns Manville. He ended his career as plant manager of the Carpenter Road plant in 1998, when he retired.
Greg was active in the community through participation in Junior Achievement, the Defiance Area Foundation, Defiance Park Board, Defiance High School mentoring program and the Ayersville Swim Club. In 2005, he received the Michael Schultz Leadership Award at the annual Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce. He received the Bronze and Silver Achievement awards for his work with Junior Achievement.
He was an avid tennis player, instructor and coach. After retiring from Johns Manville, he became the women's tennis coach at Defiance College from 1998-2006. His teams were awarded All-American status by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association for seven straight years. His teams also received the high GPA award (award given to the sports team on campus with the highest team grade-point average) at the Purple & Gold Banquet for five straight years. He also assisted and coached the Defiance High School girl's tennis team in 1997 and 1998. In 2007, Greg chaired a small group that raised funds to add a fifth tennis court at the Defiance High Palmer courts. The court was completed in 2008. Greg and Helen established the DHS Girl's Tennis Scholarship Fund through the Defiance Area Foundation in 2014.
Greg was a 50-plus year member of the First Presbyterian Church in Defiance, Ohio. He was active as a trustee and was a member of the church session and its clerk of session for nine years. He participated in the Coats for Christmas Project each year and transported youth of the church to Detroit for their Peto, Mexico, mission trips.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Helen Reineke of Defiance; two brothers, Roger (Marilyn) Reineke of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Douglas Reineke of Defiance; sister-in-law, Mary Kay Reineke; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Reineke; and sister-in-law, Cathy Reineke.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at noon at the church, with Pastor Ann Wasson officiating. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain social distancing and encourage responsible virus prevention measures while offering the family support. Burial will be private with military honors. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials can be made to Defiance Area Foundation or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from May 15 to May 16, 2020.