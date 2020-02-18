|
|
NAPOLEON - Gregory Glenn Small, 70, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away January 28, 2020.
He was born in Napoleon on January 31, 1949, to James and Rosemary (Wirick) Small.â€¨â€¨ Greg wasn't one for big crowds or lots of people, but he enjoyed helping others when he could. He was a career chef and loved preparing food for others. Greg also enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing. When the weather prevented him from being outside, Greg liked to find a good book to read.â€¨â€¨
He is survived by his brothers, Jeffrey, David, Marc (Carol), Christopher (Cynthia) and Robert; and sister, Jennifer Gentry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas.â€¨â€¨
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Henry County Humane Society. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 19, 2020