Gretchen Davis

Gretchen I. Davis, 91, Defiance, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at VanCrest Healthcare Center of Holgate in Holgate, Ohio.
She was born on March 16, 1929, to Richard and Irene (Hoeffel) Weidenhamer in Defiance, Ohio. In 1948, Gretchen married Charles G. Bock, a World War II and Korea Conflict veteran, and he preceded her in death in 1980. In 1984, she married John W. Davis, a World War II veteran, and he preceded her in death in 2002. Gretchen was employed at Johns Manville Corp. in Defiance, and also had been employed by Home Savings and Loan and the Defiance City Schools. She also was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Gretchen is survived by her three sons, Gregory Bock of Defiance, Jerry Bock of Defiance, and Brian Bock of St. George, Utah; three stepsons, David Davis of Toledo, Ohio, Michael Davis of Ocala, Fla., and John L. (Cheryl) Davis of Hicksville, Ohio; two stepdaughters, Mary Jo (Karl) Miller of Continental, Ohio, and Beth (Timothy) McGhee of Ayersville, Ohio; 18 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Charles G. Bock; second husband, John W. Davis; three brothers, John, Robert and James Weidenhamer; three sisters, Jeanne Chastain, Mary Ann Bishop and Dorothy Spangler; a stepson, Jim Davis; and a granddaughter, Audrey Davis.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Defiance, with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Hospice Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
