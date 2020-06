Or Copy this URL to Share

PAULDING - Guy Baldwin, 83, Paulding, Ohio, passed away on March 18, 2020, in Fort Meyers, Fla. Among his survivors would include his wife, Shirley, of Paulding. Services will be held at a later date.







