MAUMEE - Gwendolyn J. Miller, 90, formerly of Hicksville, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Lakes of Monclova, Maumee, Ohio.
Born August 8, 1929, in Woodburn, Indiana, Gwen was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Dora (Guston) Boren. Gwen was a 1948 graduate of Harlan High School. On March 26, 1955, she was united in marriage to Carlton Miller, and he died on February 26, 2008. Gwen was a former member of the VFW Auxiliary and the Eastern Star.
Gwen is survived by her son, Kevin (Gena Avery) Miller of Toledo, Ohio.
Funeral services for Gwen will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville.
Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 28, 2019
