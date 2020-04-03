|
|
Hal A. Haviland, 66, Defiance, Ohio, peacefully entered the presence of God on April 2, 2020, with his beloved wife by his side.
Hal was born March 10, 1954, to Harold and Bernadine (Schlosser) Haviland in Defiance. He graduated from Defiance High School in 1972 and from Northwest Technical College after spending time at The Ohio State University College of Engineering. On June 14, 1980, he married Pamela Iler, the love of his life. They resided in Defiance and had three children.
Hal had several passions in life. He was a jack of all trades and loved woodworking, billiards, sci-fi, and bridge, but more than that, he loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and his family - not necessarily in that order. During football season, Saturdays were a time gathered around the TV cheering on the Buckeyes. Hal loved spending time and making memories with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was a devoted family man, and ready and willing to lend a helping hand to a friend or family member in need.
Hal is survived by his wife of 39 years; three children, April Haviland of Defiance, Amanda (Bryan) Varblow of Grass Lake, Mich., and John Haviland of Fort Worth, Texas; five grandchildren, Grace, Lauren, Hailey, Timothy and Paul Varblow; brother, Richard (Rhonda) Haviland of Defiance; and sister, Sally Haviland of Kenneth City, Fla.; as well as extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 4, 2020