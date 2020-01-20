|
PAYNE - Harley Ray Wearley, 80, Payne, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Parkview Hospital.
Harley was born in Payne on April 18, 1939, a son of the late Iona (Bainbridge) and Homer Wearley. He was a 1957 graduate of Payne High School and later received his associate's degree from IBC. He was a parts catalog manager for Navistar for 45 years. Harley loved his family and was an avid golfer. He always enjoyed mowing his lawn and his time with his brethren at the Payne Masonic Lodge and the Eastern Star.
Harley will be sadly missed by his wife, Margaret (DeMoss), whom he married Feb. 27, 1960; daughters, Harla (Ray) Long and Melissa (Brenda) Wearley; sister, Nancy Mathews; grandchildren, Rayna (Andrew) Moore and Ray Walter Long IV; great-grandchildren, Anya Moore and Harlow Long; niece, Lisa (Bob) Holloway; and great-niece, Karis Holloway.
His funeral service is Wednesday, January 22, at 10:30 a.m., with viewing one hour prior at Dooley Funeral Home, 05761 Ohio 500, Payne. Viewing is also Tuesday, January 21, from 4-7 p.m., with Masonic rites at 7 p.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, Payne. He will be laid to rest at Lehman Cemetery.
Memorials are to St. James Lutheran Church, 511 W. Townline St., Payne, Ohio 45880. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 21, 2020