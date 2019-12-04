Home

Harold Blair Obituary
WAUSEON - Harold L. Blair, 82, of Wauseon, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Toledo Hospital.
Prior to his retirement he had worked for Henry County, then for Gerken Paving for 20 years, and then for the city of Wauseon and parks for 10 years.
Harold was born in Napoleon on September 27, 1937, the son of Floyd and Rachel (Hefflinger) Blair. On October 17, 1987, he married Barbara Floro, and she survives. He was a member of Crossroads Church in Napoleon. He enjoyed bowling.
Surviving, besides his wife, Barbara, are one son, Jeff Blair of Napoleon; and four stepdaughters, Cheryl (Mike) Stuckey of Fremont, Ind., Connie Case of Santan Valley, Ariz., Beverly Bosco of Aliso Viejo, Calif., and Andrea (Dave) Fain of Parker, Colo. He also is survived by 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth Osgood of Monroe, Mich., and Jerri (Herman) Rowe of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one son, Steven Blair; and stepdaughter, Pamela Gessner.
Visitation for Harold will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Crossroads Church, 601 Bonaparte Drive, Napoleon, Ohio, and 10-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Monday, also in the church, with Pastor Wes Hoffmire and Pastor Levi Stuckey officiating. Interment will follow in the Wauseon Union Cemetery.
The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Crossroads, Napoleon. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 5, 2019
