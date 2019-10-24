|
NAPOLEON - Harold Henry Kruse, 91, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
He was born April 8, 1928, in Napoleon, to Albert and Sophia (Dryer) Kruse. Harold was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township, where he served as a deacon and elder. He kept busy around the church, keeping it clean and teaching Sunday school. Harold enjoyed a good cup of coffee before working on the farm. He would help his wife, Marie, with the baking for the German Day at the Lutheran Home. Harold loved to decorate the house for Christmas and enjoyed having his children and their families close.
Harold is survived by his children, Karen (Leroy) Keith, Nancy (Jack) Lawrence, Kenny Kruse, Kathy (Stephen) Strange, Steve (Darla) Kruse, Julie (Dave Blankemeyer) Schriner, Eldon (Sherrie) Kruse and Tom Kruse; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; brothers, Melvin (Lorena) Kruse and Arnold Kruse; and his companion, Vera Westrick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; an infant daughter, Susan; infant son; infant grandson; daughter-in-law, Jodi Balser; son-in-law, Tom Schriner; sister-in-law, Joan Kruse; and granddaughter-in-law, Dawn Keith.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday, October 28, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CHP Hospice or St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 25, 2019