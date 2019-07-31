|
CONTINENTAL - Harold Frank Scott, 75, Continental, died at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his residence.
He was born May 26, 1944, in Continental, to the late John and Pauline (Ranes) Scott. On January 31, 1964, he married Sharon G. Humphreys, who died March 3, 2014.
He is survived by three children, Kevin Scott, Eric Scott and Chad Scott, all of Continental; six grandchildren, Brandon J. Scott, Kaylee R. Eitniear, Mirissa A. Wisener, Darcy P. Scott, Ryan F. Scott and Christopher S. Scott; six great-grandchildren, Zayden Scott, Ava Moran, Jayce Wisener, Bexleigh Wisener, Evangeline Scott and Bowan Edwards; and two brothers, Richard Scott of Payne and Freddie Scott of Continental.
He also was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Jayden Scott; nine sisters, Lucille Axson, Ellen Shaw, Esther Grubb, Flossie Chapman, Florence Collins, Mina Mae Scott, Maggie Carpenter, Violet Rupert and Martha Syndram; and three brothers, Robert, Charles and Darrold Scott.
Harold was retired from Philips ECG, formerly of Ottawa. He loved pitching horseshoes, and the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday and 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 1, 2019