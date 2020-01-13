|
SHERWOOD - Harvey L. Boyce, 84, Sherwood, Ohio, passed away Sunday morning, January 12, 2020, at the Laurels of Defiance.
He was born June 24, 1935, to Harry and Vergie (Sell) Boyce in Defiance, Ohio. Harvey was a 1954 graduate of Defiance High School. On February 27, 1960, he married Janice (Harmon) Boyce, who resides in Sherwood, Ohio.
Harvey was a faithful member of Sherwood United Methodist Church, Elks Lodge 147 and Eagles Aerie 372. He was a lifelong truck driver. Harvey enjoyed spending time with the guys in the shop, and traveling to Myrtle Beach to enjoy the ocean. He always enjoyed a good conversation, and will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Harvey is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Jan Boyce of Sherwood; his son, Danny Rosebrock of Edgerton, and two daughters, Jamie (Karen) Boyce and Jodie (Kevin) Diven, all of Cecil, Ohio. He also leaves behind three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Tom Boyce; sister-in-law, Kay Osborn; brother and sister-in-law, Bud and Joan Schaffer; and his mother and father-in-law, Alvera and Bernard Harmon.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to Fort Defiance Humane Society or the church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
"We will always love you more than yesterday... less than tomorrow."
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 14, 2020