Helen Beverly Obituary
CONTINENTAL - Helen L. Beverly, 89, Continental, died at 6:44 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Meadows of Kalida.
She was born September 19, 1930, in Fostoria, to the late Leo "Happy" B. and Goldie T. (Friend) Mansfield.
She is survived by two children, Rick (LuAnn) Beverly of McComb and Mary Lou (David) Heaston of Archbold; three grandchildren, Adam (Ashley) Heaston, Alison (fiancÃ©e Taylor Reardon) Beverly and Emily (Brandon) Franklin; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Mansfield of Continental.
Helen was preceded in death by two brothers, John Mansfield and an infant brother, Charles E. Mansfield.
Helen retired June 15, 1996, after 38 years from Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Ottawa, where she had been a purchasing agent. She was a member of North Mount Zion Church, Continental. She loved spending time with her family and playing Hand and Foot cards. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and word finds.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with Pastor Brent Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in North Mount Zion Cemetery, Continental. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-7 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to North Mount Zion Church, Continental. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 28, 2020
