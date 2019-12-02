|
WAUSEON - Helen Pauline (Grieser) Boyers went home to be with the Savior on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the age of 87.
She was born in Archbold, Ohio, on January 12, 1932, to Nelson Ray and Alta Mae (Short) Grieser.
Helen was a lifetime Fulton County resident. She married the love of her life, Marshall Lee Boyers on April 17, 1954, at Swan Creek Church of the Brethren in Delta, Ohio. Helen did various jobs throughout her life such as waitressing, factory work and volunteering at the hospital, but the jobs that brought her the most joy were being a wife, mom and grandma. Helen could be found attending events of the Irish Hills Car Club, attending Swan Creek Church of the Brethren, gardening, babysitting, listening to music and singing, or caring for and visiting with all of her family and friends.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Nelson Ray Grieser and Alta Mae Short; two brothers, Edward Paul Grieser and Leon "Smokey" Grieser; additionally her beloved in-laws, Jennie Grieser, Joan Boyers, Darrel Eugene "Gene" and Hildegard Sindel; her great nephew, Zachary Olmstead; and her foster son, Michael "Mike" Diaz.
Her memory survives with her dear husband, Marshall Lee Boyers; her son, Terry (Amy) Boyers; her granddaughters, Kathryn (Joseph) Heuerman and Margaret Boyers; her brothers, Robert J. Grieser and Ralph (Bonnie) Grieser; her brother-in-law, James Boyers; and many others who knew her as "Mom."
Services to celebrate her life will be at Swan Creek Church of the Brethren in Delta on Friday, December 6, 2019. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. followed by a service at 3 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at Wauseon Union Cemetery. Short Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Helen's family would like to express their gratitude to the UTMC ICU nursing staff, as well as the staff of Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Swan Creek Church of the Brethren.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 3, 2019