Helen Fenter

Helen Catherine Fenter, 101, died peacefully at her daughter's home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in Defiance, Ohio.
Helen was born on November 17, 1918, in North Creek, Putnam County, Ohio. The daughter of Robert and Barbara (Burkhart) Carroll. Born during the Spanish Flu pandemic, newborn Helen was separated from her mother for two weeks. Her mother had contracted the virus and was presumed contagious.
On February 5, 1939, Helen married J. Robert Fenter; they were married for 63 years. Together they raised four children. Helen lived her entire life in the Defiance area. She had many lifelong friends and acquaintances. Helen loved playing all kinds of games, especially with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always asking to "Roll One" with her in a game of dice. Her "rules" of course.
Helen always had a kind word or a compliment to give, making everyone feel special and loved by her. She felt that each of her grandchildren or great-grandchildren belonged in commercials. Nothing better than a Grandma's "eye." Helen believed God picked her four children out just for her; she loved them so much. Helen's other loves were sewing and quilting. She was also a stamp collector. Helen encouraged her children to also love stamps, holding monthly meetings with them to work in their stamp collections.
As a teenager, Helen loved to scrapbook and continued to cut and paste until weeks before her death. Starting out, she used old wallpaper sample catalogs to paste her cuttings in. She also loved books, reading thousands of them over the years. Helen said her one regret was not renewing her driver's license and handing her car keys over to her son when she was 93.
Helen was a faithful, lifelong member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance. She was active in the Altar Rosary Society, Catholic Ladies Council and Bible Studies. Helen was also a part-time receptionist at St. Mary's Parish House. She was a member of Mom's Night Out, and the Lunch Bunch at the senior center. Helen helped pop popcorn at the area banks. Everyone knew them as the "Poppers." She also served as the Local UAW 638 Retirees secretary. Helen was also active in many other organizations and women's clubs.
Helen is survived by her sons, John (Benita) Fenter of Beavercreek Township, Ohio, Paul "Corky" Fenter of Troy, Ohio, and Stephen (Karen) Fenter of Defiance; and her daughter, Carole (James) Bennett of Defiance. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and many great-great-stepgrandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Fenter; her sisters, Beatrice Carroll, Mildred (Wesley) Tobias and Irene (Roger) MacDonald; her brothers, Earl, Paul, Herbert and Robert Carroll; granddaughter, Susan Fenter; great-grandson, Cole Bennett; daughter-in-law, Barbara (Sweet) Fenter; grandson-in-law, Nolan Bagadiong; and granddaughter-in-law, Barbara Bennett.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 707 Jefferson Avenue, Defiance, with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
A celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date. You can view a memorial video on the funeral home's website. Memorials contributions, in lieu of flowers, blankets or statues, are suggested to St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Mary's Food Pantry or St. Vincent de Paul Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
