STRYKER - Helen M. Harr, 75, rural Stryker, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Defiance ProMedica Regional Hospital.
Helen was born in Ney, Ohio, on August 8, 1944, the daughter of Merl and Phyllis (Peterson) Brown. On January 16, 1971, she married Dennis Harr, and he survives. She was a member of the Evansport United Methodist Church and the Defiance Moose Lodge.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis; two sons, Brian (Tammy) Harr of Defiance and Chad (Jenny) Harr of Defiance; two grandchildren, Adam and Emily; two brothers, Bruce Brown of Ney and Ed (Mary Jo) Brown of Ney; and four sisters, Mary Lue Brown of Ney, Juanita Dow of Ney, Charlene Engel of Oakwood and Darlene Pessefall of Bryan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Paul Brown.
Visitation for Helen will be held from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Evansport United Methodist Church. Further services will be scheduled at the Northcutt and Son Funeral Home in Morehead, Kentucky.
The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Evansport United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.
Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with local arrangements.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 17, 2020