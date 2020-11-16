1/1
Helen Long
NAPOLEON - Helen L. Long, 93, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
She was born February 20, 1927, to Alva and Blanche (Fockler) Schaffer in Paulding, Ohio. On February 24, 1946, she married Arthur Long, who preceded her in death on November 2, 2009.
Helen enjoyed gardening, and loved her time spent babysitting. She made Christmas star ornaments, and was known for her delicious cinnamon rolls. Spending time with her family was always her priority. Helen will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Helen is survived by her sons, Leonard (Rose Ann) Long of Defiance, and Lloyd (Barbara) Long of Napoleon, Ohio; her daughters, Judy (Keith) Rose of Napoleon, Ohio, and Linda (Dave) Lulfs of Defiance. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren, eight great-stepgrandchildren and her sisters, Eileen "Ike" Michael of Sherwood, and Anna Mae (Butch) Sines of Ney, Ohio.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Larry Long; two grandsons, Jason Long and Garrett Lawrentz; and two brothers, Louis Schaffer and Clyde Schaffer.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be private, with Pastor Colin Yoder officiating. Burial will take place at North Mount Zion Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Heartland Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
