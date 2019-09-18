|
|
PAULDING - Helen L. Mott, 100, died Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Gardens of Paulding.
She was born in Paulding County, daughter of the late Martin and Mae (Kauser) Reinhart. On January 1, 1942, she married Glenn A. Mott, who preceded her in death on April 23, 2002. She was previously employed as a bookkeeper for Don and Perry Furniture, Paulding. She was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Parish (the former St. Joseph Catholic Church), the Red Hat Society, Bunko Club and Little Flower Study Club.
She is survived by her children, Glenn "Bill" (Linda) Mott of Tomahawk, Wis., Robert (Judy) Mott of Pelican Lake, Wis., Sandra Mott of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Dr. Michael (Joanie) Mott, Paulding; a sister, Deloris A. Whirrett, Paulding; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by a sister, Louise Reinhart.
A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish (the former St. Joseph Catholic Church), Paulding, with Rev. Joseph Poggemeyer officiating. She will be laid to rest in Paulding Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4–7 p.m. Monday, September 16, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There will be a Rosary service at 3:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Masses, Paulding County Senior Center or . Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 14, 2019