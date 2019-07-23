|
|
Helen Lucille (Guyton) Shong passed on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Brookview Healthcare Center, surrounded by her family. Great Lakes Hospice and Brookview provided loving care for our loved one.
Helen was born in Antwerp, Ohio, to Frank and Blanch Guyton on April 17, 1927. Helen and Darwin were married on April 16, 1946, with Darwin passing on May 6, 2003.
Helen is survived by three children, Roger (Maria) Shong of the Philippines, Diana (Tom) Walstrom of South Carolina and Lee (Cynthia) Shong, Defiance. Stepdaughter, Janice (Harry) Heilman, preceded Helen in death.
Helen is survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.
Helen was one of seven siblings, Carl (Maxine) Guyton, Ester (Arnold) Bland, Eileen (Earl) McClain, Robert (Barb/Judy) Guyton, Barbara Guilliam (Paul/Larry) Procunier, Shirley (Elton) Reneau and Marsha (Tom) Gorman. Two sisters survive, Barbara and Marsha.
Helen worked at Defiance Hospital for 28 years as a recovery room aide. Helen and Darwin were founders of Defiance First Church of Christ in 1955 and attended Defiance Christian Church.
Visitation will begin Friday, July 26, at 9:30 a.m. at Defiance Christian Church on Standley Road in Defiance. The service will begin at 11 a.m., with Pastor Mike Hasselbring officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, with a luncheon proved by Helen's church family back at the church.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Helen lived a Christian life and loved the Lord. Memorials are requested to Great Lakes Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
