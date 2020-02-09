Home

Dooley Funeral Home
202 W River St
Antwerp, OH 45813
(419) 258-5684
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dooley Funeral Home
202 W River St
Antwerp, OH 45813
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Dooley Funeral Home
202 W River St
Antwerp, OH 45813
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
Antwerp, IN
Helen Wetli Obituary
ANTWERP - Helen Marie Wetli, 82, Antwerp, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Helen was born in Antwerp on February 10, 1937, a daughter of the late Ethel L. (Coomer) and John E. Wiesehan. Helen was a kind and gentle wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed time with her family at the lake in the summer and going to Florida in the winter with her husband. Helen also enjoyed watching sports on TV, card club nights and lunches with her classmates.
She will be sadly missed by her sons, Steve (Diane), Dan (Patty) and Michael; brother, Leroy (Linda) Wiesehan; eight grandchildren, Lars, Eric, Alex and Alaine Wetli, Ellen Neal, Ellise Koenn, Jeremy and Ashley McMichael; and six great grandchilden.
On July 23, 1955, she married William Wetli, who passed away February 10, 2019.
Funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 13, at Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Antwerp. Viewing is Wednesday from 2-7 p.m. and Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m., all at Dooley Funeral Home, Antwerp. She will be laid to rest at Maumee Cemetery.
Memorials are to or Divine Mercy Catholic Church. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 9, 2020
