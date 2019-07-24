|
OTTAWA - Helen M. Wischmeyer, 92, Ottawa, died at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at her residence.
She was born December 6, 1926, in Cloverdale, to the late Charles and Clara (Meyer) Brinkman. On June 22, 1949, she married James Wischmeyer, who died June 15, 1997.
Helen is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Walter Brinkman, Melvin Brinkman and Richard Brinkman; and six sisters, Henrietta Wischmeyer, Agnes Morman, Sally Schmidt, Viola Kuhlman, Florence Maenle and Magdalen Kruse.
Helen retired from Philips Display Components, formerly of Ottawa. She was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary, and a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, where she was a minister of praise.
A funeral mass will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa, with Father Matt Jozefiak officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 2-8 p.m., with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to the time of service at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa.
Memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Hospice or SPPS Capitol Campaign. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 25, 2019