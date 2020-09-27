Henry Bischoff

RIDGEVILLE CORNERS - Henry O. Bischoff, 89, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, went to his heavenly home on September 25, 2020.
He was born February 15, 1931, in Freedom Township, Henry County, Ohio to the late Henry H. and Martha (Engelke) Bischoff. On May 22, 1955, he married Frances Von Deylen, and they were blessed with 65 years together.
Henry is survived by his wife, Frances; and three daughters, Nancy (Jim) Rensi of Defiance, Jenny Bischoff of Stryker and Julie (Randy) Miller of Ridgeville Corners. He also is survived by four grandchildren, Laura (Nick) Perry of Defiance, Marcus Miller of Memphis, Tenn., Jacob (Autumn) Rensi of Defiance and Zachary (Katie Stahl) Rensi of Paulding; and seven grandchildren Alexis, Emma and Trevor Perry, Jacob Jr. and Olivia Rensi and Waylon and Willie Rensi.
He was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Ridgeville where he served as trustee. He served in the military from 1952-54. He did foundry work most of his life and enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and card playing.
Henry was preceded in death by brothers, Alfred, Clarence, Ervin and Herbert Bischoff; and sister, Marie Eberle. He is survived by sisters, Wilma Keller, Margaret Meyer; and brother, Vernon (Lois) Bischoff; and sisters-in-law, Sharon and Lois Bischoff.
Visitation will be held at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, from 3-7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 29, at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Ridgeville Corners. Interment will follow at the church cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Napoleon joint veteran posts.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
, Zion Lutheran Church, CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center or a charity of the donor's choice
.
Due to the current health conditions, masks will be required to attend the service or visitation in accordance with state regulations. Please practice social distancing.
Online condolences can be made at www.rodenbergergray.com
.