Henry Miller
HICKSVILLE - Henry Miller Jr., 74, Hicksville, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, in his home.
Henry was born February 13, 1946, in Leo, Indiana, the son of the late Henry Sr. and Mary (Graber) Miller. On June 20, 1969, he was united in marriage to Marabeth Kemerer, and she survives. Henry was a journeyman electrician and started his career at CME Electric in New Haven, Indiana. He then worked in electrical maintenance at Dietrich Industries in Hicksville for over 23 years. Henry later worked at Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville as the Care-A-Van driver. Henry was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Hicksville. He enjoyed fishing at Carp Lake, Michigan, and following the Cincinnati Reds baseball team.
Henry is survived by his wife, Marabeth; daughter, Stacie Miller of Hicksville; son, Brad (Crystal) Miller of Edon, Ohio; sisters, Magdalene (Louis) Yoder of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Esther Hanson of New Haven, Indiana, Martha (Max) Pasko of New Haven, and Marilyn (Steve) Eicher of Hicksville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Amy Miller; a brother, Lavern Miller; stepmother, Sarah Miller; and brothers-in-law, Eugene Hansen and Elmer Miller.
Due to the pandemic, services for Henry will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
