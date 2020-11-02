SHERWOOD - Hermena Marie Case, 98, Sherwood, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.
Hermena was born September 27, 1922, in Mark Township, Defiance County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Seagfried and Lucinda (Backhaus) Joost. She was a 1940 graduate of Mark Center High School. Hermena married Charles William Case on November 12, 1943, in Sherwood, and he preceded her in death on July 22, 2015. Hermena was a devoted homemaker. She also worked for the former DeVore's Hardware Store in Sherwood. Hermena was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Sherwood, where she was active in the Ladies Aide and the Quilting Club at church. Hermena enjoyed playing bridge, oil paintings and cooking. She treasured the time she could spend with her family and friends. She followed the activities of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, making memories that will last a lifetime.
Surviving are her four children, Judy (Bill) Ray of Sherwood, Charles Thomas (Cyndi) Case of Sherwood, Debbie Roberts of Oak Harbor, Ohio, and Janet (David) Schumm of Bryan; seven grandchildren, Jeb Ray, Melissa (Ted) Kinkel, Luke (Dawn) Case, Adam (Michelle) Roberts, Laura (LaMonte Foster) Roberts, Katie (Read) McFaddin and Jonathan (Amy) Schumm; 15 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Arlene Culler of Sherwood.
Funeral services for Hermena Marie Case will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, in St. John Lutheran Church, 09088 Openlander Road, Sherwood, Ohio, with Pastor Eric Moquin officiating. Interment will follow in St. John Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends two hours prior to the service, beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday in the church. Social distancing will be observed, and face masks will be mandatory. For those who cannot attend the funeral service in person, the funeral will be recorded and uploaded to the St. John Lutheran Church and the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home Facebook page later. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood, Ohio.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to St. John Lutheran Church, 09088 Openlander Road, Sherwood, Ohio, 43556; or the Friends of the Sherwood Library.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com
