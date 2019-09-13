|
|
Hilda Pauline (Wachtman) Green passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, after a brief but intense and sudden illness.
Hilda was born in Napoleon, Ohio, to Fred and Mary (Otte) Wachtman on March 9, 1930. She was baptized into the Lutheran faith in 1930 and confirmed in 1944 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Napoleon Township. She was a member of the class of 1949 at Napoleon High School. On March 9, 1959, she married John F. Green (Aberdeen, South Dakota, deceased in 2015) at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Napoleon proper. They were blessed with five children, Beth Middleton of Oceanside, California, John F. Green II (deceased), David Green (deceased), Ellen (Brian) Twohig of Chicago, Illinois, and Peter (Nicole) Green, Encinitas, California.
Hilda worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Parks in Napoleon. Later Hilda worked as a photographer and painted photographs before color photography came about at the Ward Studio and later the Prentiss Studio in Napoleon until her first child was born. She then decided to pursue her life's passion, which was raising her children. She was an active mother, participating in numerous school and church activities. She also worked as an election poll judge for several local and national elections.
In 1984 she re-entered the work world, accepting a position at the Lutheran Home in Napoleon. She loved her job at the Lutheran Home and happily worked there for 21 years until she retired to spend quality time with her beloved husband, Jack, her children and grandchildren.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Napoleon for over 60 years. She was an involved church member, helping with Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, and in the church nursery. She also served on numerous church committees over her 60 years of membership.
She leaves to mourn her three living children and their spouses, Beth Middleton, Ellen (Brian) Twohig and Peter (Nicole) Green, as well as her grandchildren, Benjamin, Bradford (deceased), Brooke, and Bailey Middleton, Samuel and Joseph Twohig, and Sofia and Jackson Green. Hilda also leaves two siblings, Marie (Herb, deceased) Panning and Donald (Carolyn) Wachtman.
She was preceded in death by her brother, William (Mildred, deceased) Wachtman; and sisters, Laura (Lawrence, deceased) Bahler and Martha Young.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Napoleon from 10:30–11:30 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019. The visitation will be immediately followed by a celebration of life memorial service at 11:30 a.m. for Hilda. Arrangements are entrusted with Walker-Hoening Mortuary of Napoleon. Friends may sign the online guestbook and share a memory of Hilda at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 11, 2019