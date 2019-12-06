|
|
MONTPELIER - Hobert "Hobie" G. Krouse, 88, Montpelier, passed away Wednesday afternoon, December 4, 2019, at SKLD in Bryan.
He was born January 22, 1931, in Pulaski, Ohio, to Ernst and Gertrude (Keesbury) Krouse. Hobie graduated from Montpelier High School in 1949. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. On September 4, 1955, he married Ethlyn "Sis" Kuhlman, and she survives.
Hobie was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Montpelier. Hobie earned his bachelor's degree from Defiance College and his master's degree from the Indiana University. Hobie taught and coached at Defiance High School from 1951-63, Montpelier High School from 1964-81 and was the assistant football coach at Archbold High School from 1982-2002. Hobie left quite a mark while at Montpelier High School, he was the head coach of the football team from 1964-81. His team was the state runner up in 1973, and he had the most wins as football coach in MHS football history, 85-73-6. The MHS football field was named "Hobe Krouse Field" in 2010 and Hobie was inducted into the Montpelier Hall of Fame in 2015. He showed bulldogs for over 30 years and was a member of the Bulldog Club of America. Hobie enjoyed traveling to dog shows and watching all sports.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sis; children, Suzanne Cordray of Mason, Ohio, and Kenny Krouse of Bryan; grandchildren, Ann (David) Roda, Kristi Cordray and Madysen Krouse; great-grandchildren, Evan and Reagan Roda; and sister-in-law, Klar Kuhlman of Grand Ledge, Michigan.
Hobie was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Ruth Burcroft and Beulah Calvin.
A graveside service for Hobie will be on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with Reverend Charles Case to officiate. Military graveside rites will be provided by the Montpelier veterans. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Montpelier High School Auditoria in Montpelier.
Memorial contributions may be given to Montpelier High School Athletic Department, Williams County Humane Society or the . Condolences can be left for the family a www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 7, 2019