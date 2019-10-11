Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rodenberger Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
Resources
More Obituaries for Holly Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Holly Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Holly Jones Obituary
WAUSEON - Holly Marie (Rettig) Jones, 28, Wauseon, Ohio, died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Fulton County Hospital from complications of leukemia.
Holly was born September 4, 1991, in Defiance, Ohio. She was a 2009 graduate of Napoleon High School. She worked as a server at the Log Cabin.
Holly lived life to the max! She was always a thrill seeker and loved to experience life, whether it be bungee jumping or sky diving. She had a strong will, great sense of humor and a heart of gold.
She is survived by her husband, Justin Jones; parents, David (Judy) Rettig; children, Landon, Quentin, Isabella Jurgensen and Hayden Jones; brother, James (Leigh Ann) Rettig; sister, Dana (James) Catrell; and paternal grandparents, Don (Lois) Rettig.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 15, at 11 a.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, Ohio. Visitation will be held Monday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to benefit her children c/o David Rettig. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Holly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now