Holly Kobee

ANTWERP - Holly L. Kobee of Antwerp passed away on her 50th birthday, Monday, July 27, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.
Holly was always the bright light in the lives of her family and friends. From the time she was named Miss Paulding County in 1987 and Defiance College Homecoming Queen in 1994 to being a wife, mom, grammie, mimi, daughter, sister and best friend to everyone, Holly always shined brightly. Her contagious laugh made everyone feel special. She treasured time with her family, especially at Hilton Head Island.
Holly taught and worked in administration in many area schools.
She will be sadly missed by her husband, John, whom she married March 24, 1990; children, Jodie (Brian) Kravec, John (Maria) Kobee and Beau (Rachal) Kobee; parents, George and Rebecca (Berenyi) Geyer and Skip and Kathy Calvin; siblings, Corey Geyer and Jennifer (Al) Manella; and grandchildren, Hailey, Grace, Greta and Georgia.
Viewing is Thursday, July 30, from 4-8 p.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, 202 W. River St., Antwerp. Due to state mandate we ask that you wear masks at all times, maintain social distancing and refrain from contact to keep everyone safe while participating in Holly's viewing.
Memorials are to Riley Children's Hospital. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com
.