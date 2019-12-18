Home

Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
16085 State Route 634
Fort Jennings, OH 45844
(419) 286-6586
GROVER HILL - Holly J. Thompson, 43, of Grover Hill, died at 5:41 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, Ind.
She was born February 24, 1976, in Defiance, to Wesley and Debbie (Mays) Ratliff. Her father is deceased, her mother survives in Grover Hill. On November 18, 1995, she married David Thompson and he survives in Grover Hill.
Also surviving are three children, Kayla (Zak) Sullivan of Continental, Cory (Nicki) Thompson of Paulding, and Alex (Kyle) Ratliff of Defiance; two grandchildren, Brooklynn Sullivan and Payton Sullivan; a brother, Mark (Holly) Ratliff of Defiance; a sister, Myra (Judd) Parrett of Oakwood; grandmother, Garnett Mays; and her beloved dog, Dixie Lou.
She also was preceded in death by her father, Wesley Ratliff; grandfather, Russell Mays; and a brother, Larry Russell.
Holly was a homemaker. She loved spending time with her family and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township. Burial will follow in Auglaize Chapel Cemetery, Oakwood. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, and from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday, December 21, 2019, all at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Grover Hill Fire Department and EMS. Condolences can be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 19, 2019
