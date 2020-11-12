Howard L. "Larry" Chubb, 80, Defiance, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
Larry was a electrical engineer for Boeing in the Seattle, Washington, area for many years. After he retired from Boeing, he moved to Kent, Washington, and worked for a consulting firm that took him all over the United States and Australia. Larry enjoyed going to Mount Rainier to hike and take pictures. He was a kind and generous man, taking his family on vacations out west and to Alaska.
Howard L. Chubb was born February 6, 1940, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of John H. and Lola M. (Smith) Chubb. He graduated from Ney High School and the Ohio State University with a degree in electrical engineering.
Larry is survived by his sister, Linda (Gene) Robbins of Ney; brother, Colin (Jill) Chubb of Brighton, Michigan; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Doloras Zollars and Vera Kunuckel.
Honoring Larry's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. A private ceremony will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.
To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com
.