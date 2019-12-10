Home

POWERED BY

Services
Short Funeral Home
500 N Defiance St
Archbold, OH 43502
(419) 445-3556
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fairlawn Chapel
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Fairlawn Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Short
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Short


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Short Obituary
ARCHBOLD - Irene R. Short, 96, of Archbold, passed away Tuesday morning, December 10, 2019, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.
She was born February 10, 1923, at Wauseon, the daughter of Jesse and Inez (Buehrer) Leatherman. She married Robert S. Short on November 9, 1947, and he preceded her in death on May 30, 1999. A lifelong resident of the Archbold area, she was a homemaker. She enjoyed baking pies, quilting, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of St. John's Christian Church in Archbold.
She is survived by three children, Bonilynn (Ralph) Grieser and Deb (Phil) Grieser, both of Archbold, and Kevin Short of Wauseon; three grandchildren, Craig (Jenny) Grieser, Alena Grieser, and (granddaughter-in-law) Holly Grieser; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Doris Riegsecker of Napoleon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Rodney; and a grandson, Justin Grieser.
Services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Fairlawn Chapel with Pastor Erich Christman officiating. Interment will follow in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at the Fairlawn Chapel from 1-3 p.m. on Monday. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests that memorials be given to St. John's Christian Church or Alera Hospice. www.ShortFuneralHome.com
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -