Isabel Flores Obituary
Isabel C. Flores, 88, Defiance, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Bookview Healthcare Center, Defiance, Ohio.
She was born July 8, 1931, to Ignacio and Navidad (Villarreal) Cantu in San Antonio, Texas. Isabel worked as a cook at the former Defiance Hospital for 23 years and Defiance College for 15 years. Isabel enjoyed cooking and crocheting. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family.
Isabel is survived by her sons, Albert Flores of Defiance, Fred Flores of Toledo, Ohio, and John Flores of Defiance; daughters, Roselie Flores of Defiance, and Linda Davila of Defiance. She also is survived by her 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; as well as her sisters, Consuelo Castillo and Irene Guevara, both of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sylvia Chaney; and sons-in-law, Mike Chaney and Rick Davila.
Graveside services will be held at Riverview Memory Gardens on Friday, September 27, at noon with Reverend Ruben Laguna officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 25, 2019
